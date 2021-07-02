The Election Commission agreed to the by-election, the green signal in Navanne! News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government wanted to hold by-elections in two Rajya Sabha seats and by-elections in vacant Assembly seats as soon as possible. The state government was also informed by the state government that the administration was ready to extend all possible cooperation to the ECP in the by-elections. According to sources, the Election Commission has given the green signal to hold by-elections. As a result, the date of by-election may be announced in a few days

At present, there are five by-elections left in five seats in the state In the death of the candidate, voting was not held in two more seats In all, the Central Election Commission will have to make arrangements for re-polling in seven centers

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a few days ago made it clear that she wanted the state by-elections to be held as soon as possible. The same message was also given to the Election Commission on behalf of the state administration

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhuiyan has won the seat from Sabang Kendra. As a result, the Rajya Sabha seat is vacant from this state Another Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, Dinesh Trivedi, has also resigned. As a result, he will vote again in the seat he gave up

Pradeep Nandi, an RSP candidate from Jangipur constituency of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque of Samsherganj in Murshidabad, also died of corona before the polls. As a result, polling was suspended in those two centers

After the re-election, the winning candidate from Bhabanipur Center, Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee, resigned. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from that center Besides, Kajal Sinha, a Trinamool candidate from Kharadha constituency, won the election but died of corona before the results were declared. Shobhandev Chatterjee is probably contesting from Kharadaha Two BJP candidates from Dinhata and Shantipur, Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, resigned as MLAs, saying they would remain MPs. So the vote will be again in those two centers Besides, Gosabar Trinamool MLA Jayant Naskar passed away a few days ago Gosaba will also have to hold by-elections

According to the state administration, the rate of corona infection has come under control As a result, this is the ideal time for by-elections in five centers and voting in two centers Because after that there is a danger of the third wave of Corona hitting 6 If that situation is really created, it will be difficult to organize the election Besides, the assembly session has started from this day As a result, there will be no difficulty in getting Rajya Sabha votes as MLAs are present This message was given to the Election Commission on behalf of the state