The Yellow Straw launches ‘Meethe Karm Ka Meetha Phal’- An initiative to build and boost immunity in the city

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended life as we know it. Amidst these difficult times, building one’s immunity has become even more important. Keeping this in mind, The Yellow Straw, Kolkata’s biggest fresh fruit juice bar chain which serves fresh cold pressed juices, fruit shakes, salads and healthy meals, has launched the ‘Meethe Karm Ka Meetha Phal’ initiative to help, support and energize Online Food Delivery executives who have worked tirelessly.

Online Food Delivery Executives are one of the covid warriors section who are not given proper notice. The Yellow Straw is taking one step forward and recognizing their efforts as they deliver food to Covid patients as well as they provide families a stress-free life by delivering their favorite food and converting their lockdown life to fun family time.

The Yellow Straw’s ‘Meethe Karm Ka Meetha Phal’ campaign is an endeavour that aims to leverage the participation of consumers from all across the city during the whole month June 2021. The campaign is all about a fruit for every order i.e., a small step from The Yellow Straw’s behalf, where one fruit will be given to the delivery executive in return for every order they deliver. Lets bring smiles & immunity to our covid warriors.

Maintaining the USP of the brand i.e,’ Drink Your Fruit’ as well as focusing on immunity, The Yellow Straw have interesting range of immunity boosting products like products like Skin Glow Straw (ABC Juice) which consists of natural nutrients like Apple, Beet, Carrot, Ginger & Lemon; Daab Paani, Citrus Granate Straw: Mosambhi & Pomegranate;Valencia Orange Juice; Kiwi Granate Straw: Kiwi & Pomegranate; Apple Blueberry Straw as well as Fruit & Nut Mix Salad and Sprouts – Nuts & Seeds Salad. These offerings are all fruit based drinks which are immunity boosters. Customers can also opt for options to add chia seeds and other healthy mix seeds which add up as immunity boosters. The brand ensures retention of maximum nutrients & strongly believes that healthy food should be tasty too. The purity of the juice can be felt with the first sip, it’s just like drinking fruit.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikram Khinwasara & Mr. Piyush Kankaria, Co Founder , The Yellow Straw, said, “The Yellow Straw is committed to its motto of being dedicated to the health and well-being of everyone.The last few months have taught us the power of helping, prayer and gratitude. With the ‘Meethe Karm Ka Meetha Phal’ campaign we wanted to protect and encourage our Online Delivery Executives by building their immunity. We also serve our patrons with drinks that consist of the goodness of the importance of fruits that are attributed with immunity building properties along with other multiple health benefits. We look forward to citizens participating in this initiative with their fullest support.It’s time to Boost your and these covid warrior’s immunity with The Yellow Straw.“

The Yellow Straw has 12 outlets in the city, covering the entire city, from Kolkata Airport to Tollygunge to Saltlake to Rajarhat to Sarat Bose Rd. The pricing is pocket-friendly keeping in mind the location and the customers. The cost for two is priced at Rs. 300 plus GST. The operational timing is from 8-10 am to 8-12 pm depending on outlet locations, as different locations have different store timings). Customers can either order it through takeaway or via Swiggy and Zomato.

If you are having hunger pangs or you are an ardent lover who loves to enjoy tasty and healthy delicacies, The Yellow Straw is where you would want to order from. So what are you waiting for? Try the immunity booster drinks from The Yellow Straw today and enjoy it and at the same time help the covid warriors build their immunity in this hour of need.

