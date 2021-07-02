TMC Whip: Trinamool Congress issues whip to MLAs, presence of 209 people is mandatory!

#Kolkata: TMC Whip has been issued today on behalf of Trinamool. According to Nirmal Ghosh, the chief whip of the Trinamool parliamentary party, 209 MLAs will have to reach the assembly by 2.45 pm. Kharadaha and Gosabar MLAs died for Corona. The rank does not fall under the Speaker’s whip. Except him, the Trinamool Congress wants everyone in the assembly session today.

The instructions have reached all the MLAs on the eve of the budget session of the 17th Legislative Assembly. The ruling party does not want to loosen the rush in any way. Whips have even been issued for attendance. In the Governor’s address, all the MLAs have been asked to reach the designated seats at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the session by sending an SMS. They have been instructed to take part in every matter. Political observers see the whip as a symbolic show of strength.

The Governor will address the first session of the Legislative Assembly today amidst the Raj Bhavan Nabanna clash. According to the custom, the governor kept the statement given by the government. But in the last few days, the state-governor relationship has come to a standstill due to the Jain Hawala incident. Pictures released by the Trinamool show that Devanjan’s security guard Arvind Vaidya has also reached out to the governor. In this context, the governor can cut or add to the grassroots fears in the speech. The Trinamool has issued a whip so that all the legislators can state their clear position if Benazir’s situation is created.

Meanwhile, the opposition has already decided that they will walk the path of conflict instead of constructive cooperation in the assembly. It is believed that Mukul Roy can be a thorn in the side of BJP in the assembly this time. The name of the BJP MLA has been proposed by the Trinamool Congress for the Public Accounts Committee.