July 2, 2021

Undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in August, Calcutta University will take a big decision

#Kolkata: In the Corona situation, after last time, Calcutta University is going to take the final semester exam online again. University authorities can take undergraduate and postgraduate final semester exams online. According to university sources, the university authorities have already verbally settled the matter. The examination schedule may be issued soon in the form of a university notification. The university has already started the process of form fillup. The university has also sent its guidelines to colleges. Sources said that the final semester of undergraduate level may be taken in the second week of August and the final semester examination of postgraduate in the last week. The university authorities have verbally decided that the students will take the exam from home.



