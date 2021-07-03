Absent of six MLAs remain absent from BJP training camp rises speculation Missing MLA, BJP worried over training camp? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari took classes of MLAs But a total of 6 MLAs were absent in that class The only reason for the absence of Bishnupur BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh is known. But the reason why the other five did not participate in the training camp is still not clear

Most of the BJP’s 75 MLAs are new At the training camp, the party wanted to give the MLAs an idea of ​​what their role would be in the assembly, as MLAs or how they would perform their duties. The party’s state president Dilip Ghosh and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari took classes mainly for MLAs. Besides, Shiv Prakash, the central leader in charge of the state, was also present at the virtual meeting Besides, there were some senior state level leaders including Amitabh Chakraborty

With Corona Atimari in mind, it was decided that there would be a total of 50 people in the Hastings office in Kolkata Of these, more than forty MLAs came to the physical training camp The rest are asked to join through virtual 6 According to BJP sources, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh, Darjeeling MLA Dheeraj Tamang Zimba, Purulia MLA Sandeep Kumar Mukherjee, Bagdar MLA Biswajit Das, Kulti MLA Ajay Kumar Poddar and Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh did not attend the meeting.

The only reason for the absence of Tanmoy Ghosh among the absent MLAs is known He could not attend the meeting as his father was ill Tanmoy Ghosh also claimed that he had informed MP Soumitra Khan that he would not be able to attend the meeting. The Bishnupur MLA claimed that he could not call Dilip Ghosh or Shuvendu Adhikari to take part in the meeting as he was busy with his father.

The other five MLAs were called to inquire about the reason for their absence, but they did not answer Among them, speculation has been going on for a long time about the political position of Baghdad MLA Biswajit Das Because Mukul Roy’s relationship with him is very good Even after rejoining the BJP, Biswajit claimed that relations between his chief minister Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee were intact. A few days ago, the Baghdad MLA did not attend Dilip Ghosh’s organizational meeting in Bangaon. According to BJP sources, questions were already raised within the party about Biswajit as well as Tanmoy’s position The fact that the two were absent together on this day has raised some concerns in the team However, Tanmoy said he would arrive in Kolkata on Sunday to meet the party leadership The party is also trying to find out why the other four MLAs did not come

Sourajyoti Bhattacharya