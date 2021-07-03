Bello! Get a FUN-tastic Minions experience at McDonald’s India – North & East

McDonald’s is all set to go bananas starting July 2nd*with Minions making its way to the North and East India restaurants. A popular family restaurant destination, McDonald’s is introducing the largest-ever collection of Minions toys with 36 different designs to collect. With every purchase of a McDonald’s Happy Meal, customers will receive a Minion collectible packed in a blind capsule, but they won’t know which Minion until they open it up. To further spice things up, select Minions will have a special Golden collectible. Yes, double the surprise, Minions-style!

To celebrate the Minions favorite food, “BA-NA-NA,” customers can enjoy a variety of banana flavoured Minions-special desserts in Soft Serve cone & brownie, McSwirl Chocolate, Sundae (Chocolate / Strawberry) and McFlurry (Oreo / Choco Crunch), all available in à la carte, with small and medium variants.

Other members of the family can try the new and exciting Spicy Chicken McNuggets, with a unique spicy flavour of red chilies and powder, pepper and celery added to the world famous McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets (available in 6 pcs, 9 pcs, 20 pcs) available in à la carte and meal options.

“Minions are likable, enigmatic and most importantly relevant given their global mass appeal. We are excited to bring the fun and excitement this summer for our guests. We are sure that the Minions range of toys and the Minions-special menu items will provide an ultimate fun experience to our esteemed customers”, said Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East. Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

McDonald’s India customers will be able to order the new offerings through the McDonald’s App, in-store, at the Drive-Thru’s or via McDelivery (wherever allowed by the local authorities).

With the safety of the employees, customers and the communities on top priority, McDonald’s is continuously making changes to enhance the processes and restaurant operations. Contactless ordering, payment, and contactless delivery options are available for customers to minimize human contact. Customers can also experience safe physical distancing protocols at the restaurants. McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes in its restaurant operations under its global Safety+ program. These measures include, but not limited to, mandatory daily wellness and temperature checks for everyone (crew, customers and delivery partners), compulsory facemasks for everyone, enhanced focus on hand hygiene with frequent handwashing and gloves for the crew and hand sanitizers available at all restaurants all the time for everyone to use.

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.

With these and many more safety measures, McDonald’s is ensuring that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees.

*Limited Time Offer

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com, or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.