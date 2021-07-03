BJP MLAs face problem as fire arms are barred inside MLA hostel MLA MLAs barred from entering hostel with arms, BJP MLAs in trouble – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: MLAs with weapons were banned from entering the MLA hostel On this day, the secretary of the state assembly informed about this rule with a notification The guidelines make it clear that bodyguards of ministers or legislators cannot enter the MLA hostel with any weapon, large or small.

As a result of this guideline, BJP MLAs have faced the most problems Because most of them get central security As a result, they are the ones who are in more trouble

According to the guidelines, small arms of MLAs or ministers should be deposited at the gate of MLA hostel. He was asked to deposit a large firearm at the Park Street police station But the central forces objected to the weapons being deposited at the Park Street police station It was later decided that the firearms of the Central Army personnel would be kept at the CISF office in the museum.

In this regard, BJP’s parliamentary party leader Manoj Tigga said, “When the rules have been made, they have to be obeyed. I will discuss the matter with the principal. ‘

State Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee said sarcastically, “I did not become a MLA because I wanted to go around with the central forces. The principal has made the right decision. ‘