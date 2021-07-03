Jane Wye’s fitness tracker in the hands of the Chief Minister! Walking around with the new watch

#Kolkata: Fitness tracker in the hands of the fit CM. The fitness tracker was seen by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the assembly session on Friday. A black-and-white fitness tracker was seen on Mamata Banerjee’s left wrist.

The Chief Minister is already fitness conscious. She loves to walk. Match the trade according to the rules. Even though she went to the mountains, Mamata Banerjee walked according to the rules. He also encourages those who live with him to walk. But not just walking in the mountains, wherever he goes, walking is a must for Mamata Banerjee. There is a lot of practice in the political arena about the way he walks kilometer after mile, especially during voting or on special occasions.

Since he loves to walk, he is considered to be a fitness tracker. Fitness tracker is a style statement now. It is used by everyone from teen age to middle aged people. And since the age of smartphones, smartwatches now often act as fitness trackers.

What is in this fitness tracker? Time can be seen here. Location is understood by GPS settings. All the information is kept up to date as to who is walking or running. At the same time some fitness trackers can be used as blood pressure, sleep time, alarm. This fitness tracker is available from multiple companies. Even the belt can be changed according to choice. A similar fitness tracker was seen in the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Fitness trackers can be seen in the hands of several leaders of the ruling party of the state. According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee also uses this fitness tracker. MLA-director Raj Chakraborty, youth president Saini Ghosh also have fitness trackers in their hands. According to sources close to Mamata Banerjee, the fitness tracker she uses is to understand how many feet she is walking.