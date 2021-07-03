MAKAUT, WB Has Developed an Online Meeting Platform

The technology cell of MAKAUT, W.B under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Saikat Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, W.B has developed an Online Meeting Platform using open-source technology. 21 Institutions which include Schools, Colleges and Universities of West Bengal were handed over the Meeting Platform on 1st July, 2021. Institutes from outside the state of West Bengal have already applied to use this Open-Source Meeting Platform.

The meeting platform will be provided free of cost to those 21 institutions who have requested for provisioning the same to them for conducting classes and meeting purposes.

The distribution ceremony was attended by representatives from all 21 institutions. To grace the occasion the Officers, Directors and HoDs of MAKAUT, W.B were also present. The online distribution ceremony was chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor MAKAUT, W.B. Shri Pritimoy Sanyal, Head of the Technology Cell, MAKAUT, W.B along with his Technology Cell team have developed this meeting platform.

The inspiration of the team is the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, W.B. The training will be

imparted by the Technology Cell, MAKAUT, W.B. The 21 users were trained to use the meeting platform effectively for their meeting and teaching purpose through an online webinar to ensure that everyone can use the admin panel properly.

The Technology Cell of MAKAUT, W.B had also developed software named ‘SMRITI Mask Scanner’ which can detect the faulty wearing of mask by individuals. The software is on high demand by the Govt. Offices, Educational Institutions and other private organization. The Technology Cell is also instrumental in developing Digital Library of MAKAUT, W.B with approx. 2.3 Crores books in its repository. This will help the book lovers to access his/her book freely from any corner of the world.

Apart from this the Technology Cell of MAKAUT, W.B has also developed vTV (internet TV) of MAKAUT, W.B which will be the storehouse for all the seminars, webinars, talks and different activities of MAKAUT, W.B. The application of vTV is also available in the app format in google play store. Any user can download and install the same for reference.

The Technology Cell was also instrumental in developing Soilless Farming at University premises of Salt Lake. This farming is the future technology in the field of agriculture wherein only water is utilised for growing the plants and getting the yield without using any fertilizer.