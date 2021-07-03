Metro rail to run more special trains from Monday Staff Special Metro is increasing from Monday, see the new time table …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As the number of passengers continues to increase, the number of staff special trains has increased Metro Rail said in a statement on the day that a total of 90 trains, including up and down lines, would run from Monday, July 5. The metro will run from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 3:45 pm to 6:00 pm. This service will be available from Monday to Saturday Sunday service is closed.

Metro Rail 8 has started running staff special train from June 16 The Metro Authority has started running this staff special train mainly for the convenience of its employees and those involved in emergency services. At first, it was decided to run a total of 8 pairs of trains in the morning and afternoon But as the number of passengers continued to increase, the crowd was increasing almost every day So the metro authorities decided to increase the number of trains Later it was increased to 20 pairs and 31 pairs. But the authorities have decided to increase the number of metros again as it does not reduce the number of passengers. A total of 90 trains will run up and down line at this bar The metro will run from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 3:45 pm to 6:00 pm.

Metro said in a statement issued on the day that health services, veterinary, police, courts, banks, correctional facilities, electricity services, drinking water supply, telecom, internet services, fire brigade, sewage, food supply, insurance, crematorium, media personnel and concerned With the service, the United States will be able to take this special metro You will be allowed to enter the station using your smart card However, this metro service will not be available on Sunday