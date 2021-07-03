July 3, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Metro rail to run more special trains from Monday Staff Special Metro is increasing from Monday, see the new time table …– News18 Bangla

2 min read
10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: As the number of passengers continues to increase, the number of staff special trains has increased Metro Rail said in a statement on the day that a total of 90 trains, including up and down lines, would run from Monday, July 5. The metro will run from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 3:45 pm to 6:00 pm. This service will be available from Monday to Saturday Sunday service is closed.

Metro Rail 8 has started running staff special train from June 16 The Metro Authority has started running this staff special train mainly for the convenience of its employees and those involved in emergency services. At first, it was decided to run a total of 8 pairs of trains in the morning and afternoon But as the number of passengers continued to increase, the crowd was increasing almost every day So the metro authorities decided to increase the number of trains Later it was increased to 20 pairs and 31 pairs. But the authorities have decided to increase the number of metros again as it does not reduce the number of passengers. A total of 90 trains will run up and down line at this bar The metro will run from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 3:45 pm to 6:00 pm.

Metro said in a statement issued on the day that health services, veterinary, police, courts, banks, correctional facilities, electricity services, drinking water supply, telecom, internet services, fire brigade, sewage, food supply, insurance, crematorium, media personnel and concerned With the service, the United States will be able to take this special metro You will be allowed to enter the station using your smart card However, this metro service will not be available on Sunday



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Salt Lake Theft: Salt Lake Scooter Scooter Thief, Captured CCTV Footage, Watch Video

18 mins ago admin
1 min read

Nowshad Siddiqui wrote down the experience of the first day and the first day in the assembly

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

In the shadow of Corona’s panic, Mother Durga will leave Kumartuli for Berlin

60 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Metro rail to run more special trains from Monday Staff Special Metro is increasing from Monday, see the new time table …– News18 Bangla

10 mins ago admin
1 min read

Salt Lake Theft: Salt Lake Scooter Scooter Thief, Captured CCTV Footage, Watch Video

18 mins ago admin
1 min read

Nowshad Siddiqui wrote down the experience of the first day and the first day in the assembly

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

In the shadow of Corona’s panic, Mother Durga will leave Kumartuli for Berlin

60 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.