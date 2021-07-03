July 3, 2021

West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy rain forecast for North Bengal on 3rd of July

Kolkata: Although light to moderate rains continued in South Bengal at the beginning of the weekend, the weather in North Bengal is expected. It has been raining continuously in torrents. According to the meteorological office’s forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rains like yesterday (West Bengal Weather Forecast) all over North Bengal. As a result, the water level of the river may increase at least a little. Red alert has been issued. Although scattered rains are forecast in various parts of South Bengal, a red alert has been issued in North Bengal. Several areas were submerged due to continuous rains. There is a possibility of rising river water level in the plains and landslides in the hilly areas of North Bengal. The weather office has issued a red alert for North Bengal due to heavy rains.

Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar in northern Bengal are likely to receive more than 200 mm of rainfall. Besides, heavy rains are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur. A red alert was issued on Saturday as heavy rains were forecast across North Bengal. On the other hand, Birbhum, West Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad and the rest of the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata are also forecast to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Saturday will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 28 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the morning with thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies at night. Red alert has been issued in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Moderate rainfall forecast for Birbhum, West Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad and Kolkata.



