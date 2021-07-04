July 4, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Abhishek Banerjee: ‘Modi Babu-Petrol Bekabu!’ Energy Century in Bengal, Prime Minister Abhishek’s inauguration

3 min read
12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Petrol-diesel price hike (Petrol Price) Trahi Trahi Rob middle class. A few weeks ago, the price of petrol in cities like Mysore, Mumbai and Bhopal touched Rs 100 per liter. We didn’t have to wait long, this time in the city of Kolkata too, the price of petrol started rising rapidly and reached the threshold of a century. Petrol prices have already crossed the century mark in several districts of Bengal. In this situation, the opposition leaders are harassing the Narendra Modi government at the center. And among them the grassroots leadership is probably the most vocal. Not only that, this time Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also chose a strange tagline to attack Narendra Modi.

Abhishek took to Twitter on Sunday to quote an old tweet he made last year protesting the rise in petroleum prices, saying, ‘Fuel prices have risen historically during the BJP government. But they are trying their best to increase the burden on the people. Nothing has changed since 2020. When people want to get out of this situation, the BJP is playing the game of blaming the other. After that, Abhishek wrote in the tagline, ‘Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu’. Incidentally, most of the top leaders of the Trinamool Congress are attacking the tweet with the intention of the BJP.

Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee wrote, ‘People are tired of watching Narendra Modi’s dramas. Now the price of skyrocketing petrol, but he is hiding now. Maybe he is preparing to give another big lie. ‘ However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh argued, “Petrol and diesel prices are not going up from today. It used to grow, it is still growing. The central government is thinking about this. As it increases, it will decrease again. The whole world is now fighting the economy. Nothing is stable. It will get better gradually. ‘

In Kolkata, petrol price was hiked by 41 paise on Sunday. As a result, the price of 1 liter of petrol in the city is 99 rupees 45 paise. The price of diesel has increased by 24 paise per liter in the city. As a result, the price of 1 liter of diesel in Kolkata has been 92 rupees 26 paise. In the meantime, Patrol has surpassed Kolkata and crossed the century mark in several districts of the state. Yesterday, the price of petrol in Darjeeling was Rs 100.48 per liter. At Alipurduar the price was 100 rupees 10 paise. Petrol has been sold at more than 100 prices in several places like Kochbihar, Purulia and Nadia.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Kolkata gets wet in Sunday rains, more rain forecast! There is a water picture of the city

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Post Poll Violence: DG meets state police, police superintendents on post-poll violence

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Vaccine’ is known! At the behest of the authorities, the BJP MLAs made their debut as independents

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

3 min read

Abhishek Banerjee: ‘Modi Babu-Petrol Bekabu!’ Energy Century in Bengal, Prime Minister Abhishek’s inauguration

12 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Kolkata gets wet in Sunday rains, more rain forecast! There is a water picture of the city

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Post Poll Violence: DG meets state police, police superintendents on post-poll violence

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Vaccine’ is known! At the behest of the authorities, the BJP MLAs made their debut as independents

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.