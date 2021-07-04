BJP state president Dilip Ghosh gives strong message to party MLAs ‘MLA means don’t think of yourself as someone’, Dilip’s strong message in training camp – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Becoming a MLA does not mean that you should consider yourself above the party Not only that, the decision of any program cannot be taken without informing the party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh conveyed this strong message to the party MLAs who went to the assembly for the first time at the party’s training camp. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has given a clear message that the BJP’s aim is to keep the state government busy on various issues inside and outside the assembly, as the state president has taught the new MLAs a lesson in discipline.

Most of the BJP’s 75 MLAs are new At the training camp, the party wanted to give the MLAs an idea of ​​what their role would be in the assembly, as MLAs or how they would perform their duties. The party’s state president Dilip Ghosh and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari took classes mainly for MLAs. Besides, Shiv Prakash, the central leader in charge of the state, was also present at the virtual meeting Besides, there were some senior state level leaders including Amitabh Chakraborty

With Corona Atimari in mind, it was decided that there would be a total of 50 people in the Hastings office in Kolkata Of these, more than forty MLAs came to the physical training camp The rest are asked to join through virtual 6

Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari spoke at the training camp According to sources, Dilip Babu made it clear to the MLAs that even if they are MLAs, they should keep their feet on the ground. Must have regular contact with the organization No action should be taken without informing the team about the decision alone The BJP state president told the meeting, “Being a MLA does not mean thinking of yourself as someone else.” Remember that the party has made you MLA As a result, no one is above the team.

Besides, party MLAs have been directed to spend more time in their respective areas Emphasis has been placed on increasing public relations The message was also given at the training camp that the people of the area should always have their MLA by their side when needed. The party’s state president also advised the new legislators to draw the government’s attention to the local issues in their constituencies.

On the other hand, Shuvendu Adhikari explained to the MLAs that there is no reason to suffer in humiliation even if they are in the opposition. Instead, the opposition leader tried to reassure his teammates that they had to fulfill their responsibilities as the main opposition party. In the next five years, the Leader of the Opposition has conveyed the same message to the inexperienced MLAs so that the role of the Opposition can be properly played by building a strong movement against the state government on various issues inside and outside the Assembly. On the first day of the assembly session, the BJP MLAs started shouting during the governor’s speech. Shuvendu Adhikari has made it clear that he would like to see the party MLAs in the assembly again and again in the future.