‘Child of sex worker, I am proud of being a mother’

#Kolkata:

There is no shame. There is no shame. “I am the son of a sex worker,” he said. I am proud of this identity. ” He never hesitated to introduce his mother. Rather, the announcement on his face became the answer on the faces of others.

Ratan Dalui became depressed while talking about his mother. Mother is no more today. However, he is in this place today due to his mother’s endless self-sacrifice. His mother was a sex worker. He never hid that identity. Thirty-year-old Ratan holds a master’s degree in social work. Now the workplace is the Durbar Women’s Coordinating Association. In the sex village of Sonagachi, which grew up since childhood. Mother was a sex worker. He never hesitates to say that. He said, ‘The sons and daughters of sex workers are not like rotten fish or meat in the market. They are all people of this society. They also know how to take part in every action of society. Yet many in the background mock him as a prostitute’s child. I don’t care about that. ‘

Now Ratan is doing research work with prostitutes. As a child, his mother came from Birbhum district to work in the sex village of Baubazar. There was not a very good income. So later he moved to Sonagachi from there. According to Ratan, his mother came to the sex village to educate his mother, three brothers and three sisters. One of Ratan’s uncles is working in the West Bengal Police today with that money. He lives in Burdwan for work.

At the behest of his mother, Ratan is now running an organization called ‘Infantry’ with the sons and daughters of sex workers. Mama does not keep in direct contact with him for fear of losing social respect. Ratan has a melody in his throat. He is a fan of Mohammad Rafi. The singing style and the voice of the song are also sweet. With each song wet emotion. When Ratan was very young, his mother’s place was in Sonagachi through someone with him. Mother Archana Dolui is no more. Ratan was born in this village. According to him, Durbar’s movement has recognized prostitutes as sex workers. Durbar has shown the way of survival of him and the sex workers. Singing on the big stage is now another dream of Ratan. At the same time, there is a goal to take the ‘Amara Padatik’ organization forward.