Durgamurti to cross Germany for first time in Corona, light of hope in Kumortuli! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time Durgapujo also has the eyebrows of Coronavirus India. Coronavirus 3rd Wave is still feared across the country. As a result, the builders of Durga Puja 2021 in Kolkata Kumartuli are not worried before the biggest festival of Bengal. Taber is already a light of hope. Recently, the idol of Durga has been booked in Kumartuli for the first time abroad. This statue, made of full fiber, will go to Germany.

“I have received two orders this year,” Mintu Pal, the creator of the statue, told PTI. One will go to New Jersey, the other is ready to go to Berlin, Germany. ‘ These statues are all made of fiberglass. Each idol costs more than one and a half lakh rupees. He added, ‘This statue is made entirely of fiberglass. The statue will reach Germany by ship in about two months. The order for this statue to go to Germany came last January. Now it’s ready to go.

In the time of Corona, orders for Durgamurti are rarely coming. In the words of Mintu Pal, “There is a demand for small idols instead of big idols this year as well.” Every other year he receives orders for 7-8 fort idols, but this time only two. Mintu Pal said, ‘Last year I also sent five idol statues abroad in Corona. Went to Switzerland, Britain, America, France, Beijing. However, this year too, the potter believes that people are less enthusiastic about Corona.

The artist claims, ‘The members of the puja committee are not enthusiastic about puja just because of Corona. However, there has been little demand abroad. But I hope the situation will change here in a few days. And the rest of the months are pujora. Another artist named Nilam Pal has not received any order yet. He noticed that no one wanted to leave the house because of Corona. However, he has made 15-16 fort idols with risk. Although no deposit has been made yet. The Durga Puja of Bengalis falls from 11 to 15 October this year.