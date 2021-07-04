July 4, 2021

Kamalika’s Story of Success

 Kamalika
 Hobbies : Acting, Modelling, Taekwondo
Instagram id : kamakazi51(kamazi means warrior)
story of struggle : It would be clearing IIT entrance exam in the 2nd attempt. It was a very uncertain period, but I remained brave and kept going through the tough times. Finally, with determination and strong willpower, I secured an IIT seat.
Story of inspiration : My father, who reached a senior position in his office, despite being educated from Oriya medium. His school education was again an episode of struggle, as he hailed from village and had to face severe opposition from his stepmother. He gave me and my sister a very good life, education.
 He never believed in dowry or gender discrimination. In fact, he was very happy to be blessed with two daughters. I too feel blessed to be his daughter.

