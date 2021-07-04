Kanti Ganguly || ‘Congress wanted to kill’, Kanti Gangopadhyay sparks new controversy over explosive ‘book’

#Kolkata: The duel between the Left leader Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya and the Congress has just ended. This time again a new debate, Kanti Ganguly (Kanti Ganguly) in the background. A book by Kanti Gangopadhyay titled ‘Raktapalasher Akanksha’ is going to be published on July 60. According to sources, in this book, Kanti Gangopadhyay has expressed explosive views against the Congress. He clearly wrote that the Congress had also conspired to assassinate him. In the midst of the controversy over the alliance, this book is going to give birth to a new chapter of debate.

Note that July 8 is Jyoti Basu’s birthday. Veteran leader Kanti Gangopadhyay has chosen this day for publishing books. Special surprises have been organized on behalf of the Alternative Socio-Cultural Forum at the book launch event. On that day, parties outside the electoral alliance circle like CPI (ML), PDS will also be on the stage with the Left. There will also be young Turks on the left. Film director Shri Kamleshwar Mukherjee will preside over a debate. CPI Dipankar Bhattacharya will also participate in an argument meeting organized on the occasion of the book release. For the time being, before the publication of this book, there is speculation about the subject matter of the book.

Sources said that the book called the 1982 election a farce. Kanti Ganguly blamed the Congress and the Naxals for killing the Left indiscriminately in the 1980s. Kanti Ganguly wrote in her statement that a Congress leader had told her, “Kanti, you have escaped from Jadavpur. If you stay here, you will be killed. We cannot save you. You know what our party is like.”

A few days ago, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya became disgusted with the Congress by using the phrase ‘Congress goonda’. The water of the incident rolled far away. The clear statement of the Provincial Congress has various interpretations of the past, now that there is no sense of one-sidedness in this alliance. At the same time, it is an obstacle for the alliance and also an insult to the Congress. A section of the Left has again agreed to the alliance but does not want to deny history. Kanti Gangopadhyay is also probably in that team. In the midst of various speculations about the alliance, what kind of knot will be broken in this explosion?