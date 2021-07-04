July 4, 2021

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Kolkata gets wet in Sunday rains, more rain forecast! There is a water picture of the city

Due to the high water vapor in the air, the discomfort continued to increase. But the equation started to change from yesterday i.e. Saturday. But in the end, the news of rain has brought some relief to the fair. Even though the temperature is a bit lower today, the heat will start to rise slowly this week. Alipore said the maximum temperature on July 5 will be around 33 degrees. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees. Photo: Ujjwal Roy



