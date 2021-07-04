Krishak Bandhu Scheme: Krishak Bandhu Scheme || 72 lakh farmers of the state got the first installment money!

#Kolkata: At the beginning of the third phase of the state’s Mamata Banerjee Govt, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has paid attention to the promise of an election manifesto. This time the first step to success was his brainstorming project ‘Krishak Bandhu’. According to sources, the first installment of Rs 5,000 or Rs 2,000 has already reached 72 lakh farmers in Bengal under the ‘Krishak Banhdu scheme’. Nabanna is also happy that the money has reached the bank accounts of so many farmers in just 15 days.

One of the 10 promises made by Mamata in the Trinamool Congress manifesto before this year’s Assembly polls was to double the allocation under the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme. Similarly, the Chief Minister announced the project within a month and a half of coming to power with a huge majority. On June 16, he said, the work of giving money to the farmers in the districts will start from that day. According to state administration sources, the state government has sent money to the accounts of 61,21,60 farmers within 15 days. That is why a total of Rs 1,600 crore has been spent from the state exchequer.

According to sources, the farmers will be paid Rs 5,000 or Rs 2,000 in the second installment in December this year. At that time, the state government officials hoped that the number of farmers in the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ project would increase further. They hope that in December, about 6 lakh farmers will be helped financially under the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ project. The state government has allocated Rs 4,500 crore annually for the project.

Incidentally, the second phase of the Trinamool Congress government also had a farmer-friendly project. However, the allocation has been increased in the third innings. Earlier, farmers who had less than one acre of land were paid Rs 2,000 per annum and those with more than one acre were given Rs 5,000 per annum. This time the money has been doubled. This means that farmers who have more than one acre of land are being paid Rs 10,000 in two installments a year. And farmers who have less than an acre of land will be paid Rs 4,000 a year. They are also being paid in two installments.