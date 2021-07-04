July 4, 2021

Madhumita wants to be an actress

Madhumita
HOBBIES:- Photo shoot,art and crafts
AIM :- Build my carrier and become a self dependable woman by standing on own feet.
YOUR STORY OF STRUGGLE :- She got married due to her family but her life partner becomes trouble to continue to her aim. Now he left her and she started to redesign her life again.
YOUR STORY OF INSPIRATION:- My childhood friend is my inspiration to choose this path.
This is our inititative to give others a promotion so that all can stand on their foot.

