Post Poll Violence: DG meets state police, police superintendents on post-poll violence

#Kolkata: Even two months after the announcement of the results of the state assembly elections, there are allegations of post-poll violence in various parts of the country. The state police has been criticized in the Calcutta High Court. In such a situation, Virendra had a virtual meeting with the District Super of Police (DG, West Bengal Police).

Post Poll Violence case is already pending in the Kolkata High Court. A five-judge division bench of the High Court on Friday directed the police to file FIRs in all cases of post-poll violence. The DG discussed the order of the court with the police superintendents on Friday. According to sources, at the beginning of the hour-long virtual meeting, the DG of the state police sought out the violence after the district elections. He then held discussions with the police superintendents following the court order.

The court has directed that every violence should be FIR. According to sources, the DG’s directive in this regard is that in no way can post-poll violence be downplayed. Instructions should be sent to every police station. The DG also directed to ensure that no one comes back to lodge a complaint. The National Human Rights Commission is investigating post-poll violence, according to a court order. The National Human Rights Commission has submitted an interim report to the court. The commission has been asked to continue the investigation.

Incidentally, a member of the commission went to Jadavpur and was attacked by the locals. The division bench also questioned why the police did not play an active role in the incident. The High Court feels that the court has been contemptuous in such an incident. Therefore, the investigation committee of the Human Rights Commission has been directed to cooperate fully. The DG directed the police superintendents to co-operate with the commission’s inquiry committee in this regard as well. Apart from post-poll violence, the DG also looked into other administrative work in the district. According to sources, law and order situation, crime rate of the district and many other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Amit Sarkar’s report