July 4, 2021

Shiba Nair wants to be the star tommorrow

Shibha Nair
HOBBIES:- Traveling, Modeling, Dancing and Choreography
AIM :- A Life Coach and Be a Phorographers Favourite
YOUR FACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM LINK:-
FB :
Instagram :
YOUR STORY OF STRUGGLE :- Divorced at a very younger age, raising a child single handedly with no supoort, I stand strong n success in corporate as Trainer. Working in a Male dominating industry and facing the hurdles of corporate 9 to 9 life, I am juggling between my Professional work life and Hobbies-Interests.
YOUR STORY OF INSPIRATION:- Seeing Mrs and Plus Size models winning Titles. Daily stories of happenings around me where we breakfree the society’s lingering thoughts on a Taboo

