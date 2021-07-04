Shiba Nair wants to be the star tommorrow

Shiba Nair wants to be the star tommorrow1 min read
Shibha Nair
HOBBIES:- Traveling, Modeling, Dancing and Choreography
AIM :- A Life Coach and Be a Phorographers Favourite
YOUR STORY OF STRUGGLE :- Divorced at a very younger age, raising a child single handedly with no supoort, I stand strong n success in corporate as Trainer. Working in a Male dominating industry and facing the hurdles of corporate 9 to 9 life, I am juggling between my Professional work life and Hobbies-Interests.
YOUR STORY OF INSPIRATION:- Seeing Mrs and Plus Size models winning Titles. Daily stories of happenings around me where we breakfree the society’s lingering thoughts on a Taboo