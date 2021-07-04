Suvendu Adhikari Tushar Mehta Meeting: Shuvendu at Tushar’s house to exert influence? The grassroots are demanding the arrest of Adhikari

#Kolkata: Friday to Sunday. Within three days, the meeting between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Shuvendu Adhikari raised the tone of the Trinamool. Earlier, three Trinamool MPs had sent a letter to the Prime Minister seeking the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General. But the ruling party of this state does not want to stop there. A Trinamool parliamentary party is also going to approach the President with the same demand. However, not only Tushar Mehta, they will also appeal to the President to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Governor. Such is the news in the grassroots sources. In this situation, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has demanded the arrest of Shuvendu Adhikari again.

After a meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi, Shuvendu Adhikari, one of the accused in the case, went to the house of Tushar Mehta, the CBI lawyer in the Narad case. However, as soon as the question arose, Tushar Mehta and Shuvendu Adhikari both claimed that no meeting had taken place. Kunal Ghosh tweeted sarcastically about it today. Wrote, ‘Honorable Tushar Mehta, I request you once again, think carefully, whether you met Shuvendu or not. And, isn’t going to your (SG + CBI lawyer in this case) house in Narade CBI FIR named Shuvendur an attempt to exert influence as an influential person? In that case, why not be arrested?

It was first reported in Delhi on Thursday that Shuvendu Adhikari, the accused in the case, had a meeting with CBI lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Narda case. Then grassroots leaders like Kunal Ghosh, Derek and Bryan started questioning the meeting. The Solicitor General opened his mouth to see the pressure increasing. However, he unknowingly denied meeting with Shuvendu. He claimed that Shuvendu had come to his house, but he was busy with the meeting. He did not have any meeting with Shuvendu. Tushar Mehta said, his aide told Shuvendu to wait. But no meeting took place. He also apologized to Shuvendu for this. Although he did not want to open his mouth at first, Shuvendu later claimed that the meeting did not take place to the tune of Tushar Mehta.

However, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay wrote on Twitter after the video of Shuvendu’s car entering Tushar Mehta’s residence, ‘Tushar Mehta has denied meeting with Shuvendu Adhikari. But that can only be believed when Tushar Mehta releases all the CCTV footage of his house. Shuvendu Adhikari went to meet the Solicitor General without any appointment! That’s it! ‘ This time, the ruling party of the state is going to appeal not only to the tweet, but also to the President himself.