Abhijit Mukherjee likely to join TMC | Today, the grassroots Pranab son Abhijit Mukherjee? In the midst of tumultuous speculation, the dawn began to count

#Kolkata: Abhijit Mukherjee, son of late former President Pranab Mukherjee, can join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) today. Perth Chatterjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay will hold a press conference at Trinamool Bhaban at 4 pm today. There is also talk of a special joining episode. And that is why the political circles are doing two by two. It is believed that the official joining of Abhijit Mukherjee may be completed today with Perth Chatterjee and Sudip Banerjee in their hands.

For several days now, rumors have been circulating about the Trinamool’s closeness with former Jangipur MP Abhijit Mukherjee. A few days ago, a heated discussion started with Abhishek Banerjee about Pranab Putra’s personal meeting. However, Pranab’s son said that they had talked about the memorial service on the death anniversary of the former president.

Another wide-ranging discussion took place on June 10 when pictures of former Congress MPs surfaced with Trinamool leaders and ministers. Trinamool MP Khalilur Rahman, however, said Abhishek Banerjee came to the district. After meeting Zakir Hossain, Trinamool district leaders met Pranab’s son Abhijit that day. That too was a mere courtesy interview. However, this time it is thought that Pranab Putra will remove the cover of this courtesy and join the grassroots.

This speculation is not even airy. Because in the last few days, Abhijit Mukherjee has been seen expressing his views on behalf of the grassroots. Pranab-Putra has raised questions about the collapse of the Congress in the Assembly elections. He has also been heard mocking the jungle rule in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, he has questioned the grassroots. This proximity is gaining official status today.

It has been rumored in the political arena that Pranab’s son may be the Trinamool candidate from Jangipur in the upcoming by-elections. For now, all eyes will be on four in the afternoon. If the joining is real, the politics-loving Bengali will be looking forward to see Pranab Putra’s new innings.