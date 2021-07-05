Abhijit Mukherjee son of Pranab Mukherjee joins TMC in big jolt to Congress Pranab’s son Abhijit joins grassroots, says Mamata will keep BJP in the whole country – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhijit Mukherjee, son of late former President Pranab Mukherjee, has joined the Trinamool Congress. Abhijit Mukherjee joined the ruling party in the presence of Perth Chatterjee and Sudip Banerjee at the Trinamool Bhavan on the same day. Abhijit Mukherjee, a two-time former Jangipur MP and former Nalhati MLA, has joined the grassroots, a major blow to the Congress in the state. Not only in this state, but since Abhijit Mukherjee is the son of Pranab Mukherjee, the Congress has also become uneasy at the all-India level. Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee said Abhijit had expressed his desire to join the Trinamool through Abhishek Banerjee.

However, Abhijit Mukherjee did not want to comment on his old party while joining the Trinamool However, he also credited Mamata for becoming a Congress MLA from Nalhati in 2011. He hopes that in the future, like the recent elections in the state, Mamata Banerjee may oppose the BJP across the country.

Joining the Trinamool, Abhijit said, “I would like to thank Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Today I joined as the primary member of the Trinamool I came from one Congress to another When I left government service and joined the Congress in 2011, the left-wing anti-left movement was led by Mamata Banerjee. Based on that wind, I won from Nalhati I had no credit for it Mamata Didi has thwarted the rise of communal forces like the BJP in the state. The way he has managed to stop the BJP in West Bengal, with his leadership and the cooperation of many more, may be possible in the whole of India in the future.

Although the old party did not say anything directly about the Congress, the tone of the accusation was in Abhijit’s throat. The former MP from Jangipur said, ‘I have everything now I was not placed in any post in the Congress I was only an initial member They have not been renewed As a result, I joined the grassroots as a loyal soldier I will follow the instructions of the party.

Abhijit has claimed that he is not changing the team out of greed for any position In his words, “Since I consider myself competent, I will work the way the team will use me.”

Recalling Pranab Mukherjee at Abhijit’s inauguration, party secretary general Perth Chatterjee said, “He was not only the President of India, he was our guide. Pranab Mukherjee used to advise us in times of danger His son Abhijit Mukherjee 6 We hope that her own and family experience and political prudence will further strengthen Mamata Banerjee’s active participation in the struggle for a BJP-free India. “