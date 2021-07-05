Abhishek Banerjee on Suvendu Mehta Meeting: ‘BJP’s secret general, not the country’s solicitor general!’ Abhishek stabbed Mehta

#Kolkata: What happened to the meeting of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with Shuvendu Adhikari at all? State politics has been busy with this meeting for the last few days. The Trinamool has already demanded the removal of Tushar Mehta as a CBI lawyer for a meeting with Shuvendu, accused in the Narad case. On Monday afternoon, the ruling party of the state is going to approach President Ramnath Kobind to remove Tushar Mehta. However, in the face of intense pressure, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denied meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal. Shuvendu also denied the meeting. And with that, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has come to the meeting from the beginning. Three days ago, Abhishek demanded that CCTV footage of Tushar Mehta’s house be made public. But as there was no response from Mehta, the top Trinamool leader took to Twitter again.

Abhishek wrote in a tweet on Monday, “Even though 72 hours have passed, Hon’ble Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has failed to produce twenty minutes of CCTV footage in support of his statement.” Weak defense Mr. Solicitor General. You are the BJP’s secret general, not India’s solicitor general. ‘

Incidentally, Abhishek posted a video of Shuvendu’s car entering Tushar Mehta’s residence on Twitter as soon as the Shuvendu-Tushar meeting came to light. Wrote, ‘Tushar Mehta has denied meeting with Shuvendu Adhikari. That can only be believed when Tushar Mehta releases all the CCTV footage of his house. Did Shuvendu Adhikari go to meet the Solicitor General without any appointment? ‘

During a visit to Delhi on Thursday, Shuvendu Adhikari, one of the accused in the case, had a meeting with CBI lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Narda case. After that, leaders like Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, MP Derek and Brian raised questions about the meeting. The Trinamool then sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Tushar Mehta. Abhishek also entered the hall.

Snow finally opened his mouth in the face of pressure. However, he unknowingly denied meeting with Shuvendu. He claimed that Shuvendu had come to his house, but there was no meeting with him. At that time he was busy with another meeting. The Solicitor General’s aide told Shuvendu to wait. But no meeting took place. Tushar also apologized to Shuvendu for this. Abhishek also demanded that the CCTV footage of the Solicitor General’s house be made public. But even after 72 hours, no further statement was made on behalf of Tushar Mehta.