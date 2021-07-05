Binge Baefikar launches Monsoon Magic – A healthy snack with Vegan chai

The Monsoon season implies an overcast sky and a romantic drizzle. Steaming mugs of ginger infused chai and piping hot snacks might be all that come to your mind as you soak in the rain-drenched surroundings and the shifting greys of the monsoon skies. What better way to tickle your taste buds this monsoon season then snacking with tasty hot samosa and sipping your piping hot tea . If you are a vegan and prefer your dose of nutrition, then celebrate your monsoon with vegan tea and piping hot baked samosa from Binge Baefikar.

Binge Baefikar has launched its Monsoon Magic treat with Vegan Chai(tea), the nourishing tea prepared with almond milk exclusively by Binge Baefikar. The vegan chai(tea) comes without sugar or sugar-free combination and can be flavored with honey if one orders especially to make their monsoon tea more thrilling. The healthy food brand also launched its monsoon special snack Baked Samosa of whole-wheat and baked with almost zero oil. The stuffing is made tasty and invigorating with a mix of Potato, pea, nuts complemented with an earthy aroma of dry-roasted ground cumin and coriander spices and flavoured with dry mango seeds powder (aamchur). The combo is priced at Rs 430 and you can have your invigorating monsoon treat “Baked samosa” in a pack of triplet at Rs 130 whereas vegan tea is priced at Rs 300.

This Monsoon fare is available throughout the monsoon season and will be available for few days till the demand is there.

Speaking on the occasion, Anisha Mohta, founder of Binge Baefikar, said, “ Monsoon is a time when we indulge in some invigorating dishes and snacks to remain happy and kicking in rain-soaked evening. Keeping this in mind, We have gifted our consumers who prefer eating healthy yet tasty food with our monsoon treat. I am sure they will relish their rainy day evening with our monsoon special baked samosas and piping hot vegan tea specially prepared by Binge Baefikar. Our regular healthy yet tasty food items like Brown Rice Biryani , healthy bowl Gluten-free Pizza, gluten-free momo and Wrap will be also available for those who still pamper themselves with healthy food.”

We have crafted a new range of healthy snacks using best healthy ingredients that have blended effectively health with taste.

All these food items are available through swiggy and zomato. Binge Baefikar – the city-based healthy food brand, introduced in November 2019 by Anisha Mohta, a young food entrepreneur, offers food striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. Binge Baefikar had launched its cloud kitchen in presence of celebrated actor Prasenjit in the Tollygunge area. Operating through Cloud Kitchen format, Binge Baefikar as it suggests aptly serves the needs of those foodies in Kolkata who like binge eating but want to shift to healthy eating thus enhancing their health quotient. The fare includes options that are free from gluten, butter, sugar, and dairy. The brand has developed curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan, and Gluten-Free diets as well.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, there are two special nos where people can order. Binge Baefikar’s special no at Prince Anwar Shah road cloud kitchen no 91 98305 80396, 9830603264