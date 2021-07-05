HDFC Bank Personal Loan On Wheels Launched for Government Employees ofWest Bengal

HDFC Bank Personal Loan On Wheels, a unique initiative to reach out to the government employees of West Bengal was inaugurated today by Shri Shankar Banerjee, Executive Officer, Uttarpara Municipality in the presence of Mr Rahul V Singh, ZSM – Personal Loan, East, HDFC Bank and Mr Sanjay Dasgupta, Cluster Head – West Bengal, HDFC Bank.

A Ventriloquist & his puppet will travel in this specially designed van across selected districts of West Bengal to engage and interact with Govt official and explain the special loan offer. This will be followed by a LIVE demo on how to apply the loan on mobile phone to the prospective customers by the HDFC Bank staff. HDFC Bank Personal Loan comes with an EMI of Rs 2149/- per lakh onwards for 5 years. Pre-Approved and Pre Qualified Customers can apply for Personal Loan online and get money in 10 seconds in their HDFC Bank account.



The van was flagged off today at Uttarpara and will cover 90 key Government offices across 8 key districts like Nadia, Durgapur, Jhargram, Kharagpur, Haldia and Bankura in this month.

For more details about HDFC Bank loan offers, kindly visit: www.hdfcbank.com.