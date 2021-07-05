In Kolkata, the price of petrol is one hundred rupees, how much is diesel? Sikkimese ‘black gold’ price! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: More expensive petrol-diesel. Today, the price of petrol went up again on Monday. The price of petrol in Kolkata has increased by 39 paise per liter to 99 rupees 74 paise. However, this time the price of diesel has not increased. The price of diesel is 92 paise per liter. On the other hand, Petrol has already crossed the century in 19 out of 23 districts of the state, leaving Kolkata behind. Increasing nerve pressure. Touched a hundred somewhere. Somewhere in a hundred doors. Protests against petrol price hike in several districts. In the last 5 days in Kolkata, little by little, petrol is on its way to the century.

On the other hand, as the first state in North-East India, the price of petrol dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 8 in Sikkim The price of petrol in Gangtok is 100.50 rupees per liter On the other hand, the price of diesel is Tk 91.55 per liter Petrol price has been increased by 35 paise per liter in Sikkim And diesel has increased by 17 paise

Storm grassroots on social media. Counter vocal gerua camp. BJP-Trinamool Tarja peaks. Rising prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices have touched a century in several districts of the state. Petrol at the doorstep of Century in other districts including Kolkata. Diesel has also crossed 90 per liter. Naturally, the question arises, the lion’s share of petrol and diesel prices go to the tax register.

In the case of petrol, 33.21% of the total price is central tax and 19.18% is state tax. The Center is levying 34.55% tax on the basic price of diesel. And the state is taking 14.18% tax. In this situation, the grassroots took the net world by storm by targeting the center. The campaign started with a 4 word hashtag in English. It says, #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu 7

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay took to Twitter to lash out at the attack, writing that fuel prices have reached historic highs. It seems that the central government is working hard to increase the problems of the people. There has not been much change in 2020. Mete is in the game of blaming the demands of the people of the country Like Abhishek, most of the top leaders of the Trinamool have attacked the Modi government for raising fuel prices under the hashtag ‘Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu’. Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu, Arup Rayra tweeted.

GST from banknotes. Mamata Banerjee is the first to protest. This time too, the Trinamool Congress wants to jump into the movement first with the increase in fuel prices. According to sources, the Trinamool Congress will take Parliament by storm over the fuel price hike. Ghasful Shibir 7 will also talk about this with other parties Meetings and processions are not going to be held in Corona. In this situation, social media is like a tool of the grassroots. Trending in the net world is ‘Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu’. BJP’s counter-cannon on Twitter. As it is written, 42 per cent of the total tax collected is refunded to the states. West Bengal imposes the highest taxes among the states in the country. Why is Mamata Banerjee not reducing tariffs? Is it only necessary to get the syndicate? What is the reason for the people of Bengal to choose the grassroots?

Fuel prices are rising. And this is how Tarja is riding on counter-allegations.