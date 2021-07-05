Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Narendra Modi protesting price hike of petrol diesel Petrol- Central tax on diesel should be reduced, letter to Modi Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In a large part of the country, the price of petrol has exceeded Rs 100 per liter Petrol has also scored a century in this state Diesel is also running at more than 90 to 100 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Prime Minister this time protesting the skyrocketing fuel prices. Mamata Banerjee has urged the Prime Minister to immediately reduce the tax rate levied by the central government to reduce petrol and diesel prices.

In the letter, the chief minister further alleged that the real income of the common man was declining due to the rise in prices of essential commodities for central policy.

Details coming …