July 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Narendra Modi protesting price hike of petrol diesel Petrol- Central tax on diesel should be reduced, letter to Modi Mamata – News18 Bangla

1 min read
33 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: In a large part of the country, the price of petrol has exceeded Rs 100 per liter Petrol has also scored a century in this state Diesel is also running at more than 90 to 100 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Prime Minister this time protesting the skyrocketing fuel prices. Mamata Banerjee has urged the Prime Minister to immediately reduce the tax rate levied by the central government to reduce petrol and diesel prices.

In the letter, the chief minister further alleged that the real income of the common man was declining due to the rise in prices of essential commodities for central policy.

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

TMC Protest against Petrol-Diesel Price Hike || Unusual increase in the price of petroleum products! Trinamool will take to the streets next week in protest

16 mins ago admin
2 min read

Abhijit Mukherjee son of Pranab Mukherjee joins TMC in big jolt to Congress Pranab’s son Abhijit joins grassroots, says Mamata will keep BJP in the whole country – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

BJP KMC Abhijan || Not raining in the roar, the last BJP municipal campaign in the push-pull arrest!

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

TMC Protest against Petrol-Diesel Price Hike || Unusual increase in the price of petroleum products! Trinamool will take to the streets next week in protest

16 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Narendra Modi protesting price hike of petrol diesel Petrol- Central tax on diesel should be reduced, letter to Modi Mamata – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee joins Trinamool

47 mins ago admin
2 min read

Abhijit Mukherjee son of Pranab Mukherjee joins TMC in big jolt to Congress Pranab’s son Abhijit joins grassroots, says Mamata will keep BJP in the whole country – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.