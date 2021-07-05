July 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Najehal hot and humid, rain will increase again on Wednesday, the weather forecast

1 min read
14 mins ago admin


When and where is the rain in North Bengal!
Basically cloudy sky. Scattered light to moderate rains will continue across North Bengal. Chance of heavy rain again on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain warning for Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Wednesday. Warning of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and scattered showers of one or two showers in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. Warning of light to moderate rain in Malda, North and South Dinajpur.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Mla Biswajit Das: Not in party meeting-campaign, BJP MLA in a chat with Trinamool leader!

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mukul Roy: Mukul-Shuvendu ‘closer’, Chanakya to hold Trinamool baton as BJP MLA

30 mins ago admin
2 min read

The price is around one hundred, meanwhile there is no 5 number display system! The problem is most of the petrol pumps in the city – News18 Bangla

52 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Mla Biswajit Das: Not in party meeting-campaign, BJP MLA in a chat with Trinamool leader!

10 mins ago admin
1 min read

Najehal hot and humid, rain will increase again on Wednesday, the weather forecast

14 mins ago admin
2 min read

Anger in Visva-Bharati as salaries are delayed without explanation

20 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mukul Roy: Mukul-Shuvendu ‘closer’, Chanakya to hold Trinamool baton as BJP MLA

30 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.