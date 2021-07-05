Najehal hot and humid, rain will increase again on Wednesday, the weather forecast

When and where is the rain in North Bengal!

Basically cloudy sky. Scattered light to moderate rains will continue across North Bengal. Chance of heavy rain again on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain warning for Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Wednesday. Warning of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and scattered showers of one or two showers in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. Warning of light to moderate rain in Malda, North and South Dinajpur.