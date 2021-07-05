Nandigram case will be heard in another court? Justice Kaushik Chand to give verdict tomorrow – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will the hearing of the election petition filed by Mamata Banerjee challenging the results of the Nandigram polls be moved from the bench of Justice Kaushik Chand? Tomorrow, on Tuesday, Justice Chanda himself will give that verdict Justice Kaushik Chand is close to the BJP, arguing that Mamata Banerjee’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had voluntarily withdrawn from the case.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi explained for about an hour on June 24 why they could not trust Justice Kaushik Chand. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the hearing through virtual media Justice Kaushik Chanda had stayed the verdict on that day in view of the appeal

Mamata Banerjee lost to Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the result of the vote That case went to the court of Justice Kaushik Chand But Justice Chand has fought in several cases on behalf of the BJP as a lawyer and has been seen at a BJP function, arguing that Mamata Banerjee had moved the case to another judge’s bench. Chief Minister’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed doubts about the impartiality of the case if it is heard in the court of Justice Chander. Justice Kaushik Chand will give the verdict on that appeal on Tuesday

Abhishek Manu Singhvi pleaded in favor of the petition on June 24 and said that Justice Chander himself should withdraw from the case. However, Justice Chanda Abhishek wanted to know from Manu Singhvi why there was any doubt about Mamana’s neutrality. He further asked, ‘Why do you think you will not get justice before the hearing is over? What kind of etiquette is that? ‘ What Justice Chanda finally gave his verdict on Tuesday, is currently the focus of lawyers and political circles