Sharmistha Mukherjee criticizes Abhijit Mukherjee’s decision of joining TMC as sad ‘Sad’, frustrated sister Sharmistha replaces Dada Abhijit’s party – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dada has just joined the grassroots Within minutes, her sister wrote ‘Sad’ in English on Twitter Abhijit Mukherjee’s sister Sharmistha Mukherjee explained in one word what her sister’s reaction was instead of her grandfather’s party.

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee has joined the grassroots on the same day Sharmistha described his transfer as “sad” and said he was not in any way supporting his grandfather’s decision. After the death of Pranab Mukherjee, the differences between Abhijit and Sharmistha came to the fore. The two openly disagreed over the publication of the book written by the former president Abhijit wanted the book not to be published But in a retweet, Sharmistha claimed that her grandfather was making such a claim for cheap publicity.

Sharmistha Mukherjee is the spokesperson of the Congress He contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections on a Congress ticket but lost. As the son and daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, they will also be associated with the Congress, as expected. But the decision to change the party of the aristocracy has caused great inconvenience not only to West Bengal but also to the whole of India.

SAD !!! – Sharmistha Mukherjee (Sharmistha_GK) July 5, 2021

Abhijit, however, did not say anything directly to the grassroots on the day, but turned around and heard accusations against the Congress leadership. The former MP from Jangipur said, ‘I have everything now I was not placed in any post in the Congress I was only an initial member His term also ends every three years That too has not been renewed. “

Sharmistha Mukherjee cannot accept Dada Abhijit’s decision to leave the Congress. Abhijit, however, sitting in the Trinamool Bhavan on the day, claimed that his father Pranab Mukherjee had never asked or urged him to join the Congress.