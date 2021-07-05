Student Credit Card: 6 thousand applications in 5 days, student credit card is showing the dream of Bengali students! Learn …

#Kolkata: A new student loan system has been introduced in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced a card called Student Credit Card. As a rule, students from class X to undergraduate can use this loan at any time for study related needs. According to Mamata Banerjee, students will get loans for higher education for a period of 15 years. Up to a maximum of 40 years of age, this student can apply for a loan through a credit card And within just a few days of the project being launched, about 6,000 applications were submitted to the state government.

According to new sources, such a huge request in just five days after the introduction of the student credit card is considered to be an unexpected response from the government. Of the 6,000 applications received so far, the loan amount stands at Tk 400 crore. However, Kolkata is ahead in this regard.

According to official sources, about 6,000 applications for student credit cards have already been received from Kolkata, while about 2,000 applications have been received from other districts. The highest number of applications in Kolkata came from Taliganj and Jadavpur areas. In just a few days, this appeal shows that the government of Mamata Banerjee has taken very effective steps for the students of the state.

Students can avail the loan at any time not only for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, but also for medical, IAS, IPS, WBCS or any diploma. Apart from this, students will also get this loan for studying in any legal institution for bank, railway, staff selection commission or any other professional course. Up to a maximum of one million rupees can be obtained on student loans.

However, the age of the applicant must be within 40 years. The loan will be valid for a maximum of 15 years. This card can be applied for at any time during the course. To apply, please contact www.wb.gov.in, Toll free number 18001028014. Most importantly, to use a credit card, the applicant only needs to give a self-declaration. However, he has to be a resident of West Bengal for at least ten years. And in the case of this loan, the guarantor is the government itself.