July 5, 2021

‘The police hit me in the chest!’ Mihir Goswami is also accused of arrest

#Kolkata: Unrest has started in the BJP’s Kolkata municipal campaign in protest of the fake vaccine scandal. Police barricaded the BJP’s procession on Central Avenue at around 1:15 pm. When BJP workers tried to break the barricade, there was a scuffle with the police. After that, BJP leaders and activists were detained by bringing a bus. Shortly afterwards, Dinhata BJP MLA Mihir Goswami accused the police of beating him. He alleged that the police had hit him in the chest. He was arrested by the police. BJP leader Sayantan Basu has also been arrested.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh started the procession from the BJP state office at around 1pm. Police barricaded the road from College Street to Wellington. As a result, the procession tried to pass through Ganesh Chandra Avenue towards Central Avenue without going towards Wellington.

The BJP is carrying out this operation without permission. Although permission was sought from the Kolkata police, the police did not allow such a large gathering in the Corona situation. However, water cannons have been put in place to deal with the situation. A large number of police have been deployed near Y channel. A quick response team has also been formed. In any way, the situation is being monitored so that it does not get out of hand. Agnimitra Pal, leader of Mahila Morcha, also accused the police of beating her.

