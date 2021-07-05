The possibility of heavy rain in a large part of Bengal today! Don’t you have a district?

#Kolkata: There is a risk of heavy rain in three districts of North Bengal. Among them, North Bengal Weather Alert was also issued for heavy to very heavy rains in 5 northern districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department also forecast heavy rains for South Bengal this time. Meanwhile, a low pressure axis has spread to the adjoining states of Bengal. In this context, IMD has also given the latest weather forecast (Rain and Thunderstorm) with strong winds in several states including Gangetic West Bengal.

According to the IMD, there is a low pressure axis from Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland, which has passed over Bihar and North Bengal. According to that source, moderate to heavy rains and storms are forecast in Bihar and Jharkhand along with Gangetic West Bengal. Rainfall is also possible in northern Chhattisgarh. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a risk of casualties due to heavy lightning and thunderstorms. As a result, experts said to be careful to get out of the house.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are likely in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts of North Bengal and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur. The rest of South Dinajpur and Malda also received light to heavy rains. Scattered rains are likely in almost all districts of South Bengal. Rainfall is likely to increase in Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Bihar adjacent to the foothills of the Himalayas. On the other hand, in some states of northern India, such as the heat wave that was seen a few days ago, it will be much less, says the weather building. Temperatures in some northern Indian states are expected to drop from Monday.