Tinder presents Queer Made to celebrate and empower LGBTQIA+ businesses

Kolkata: Tinder, the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, introduces Queer Made in partnership with Little Black Book and Gaysi Family , to provide a platform for LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs and business owners.

Queer Made, launched to mark Pride Month, is an intential space dedicated to celebrating, supporting and amplifying businesses and products made, owned and/or run by India’s LGBTQIA+ community. Tinder will match sales generated by Queer Made over the 10 week period and donate it to Born2Win , a Transgender person-led organization working towards the empowerment of members of the Transgender community through education & employment.

Tinder’s vision is to help members create meaningful connections and to create a place where people everywhere can be their authentic selves. Queer Made is an extension of our vision; we’re creating an avenue for everyone to show their support during an extremely difficult time. Queer Made has been carved out a space where queer entrepreneurs from across different spectrums of gender, sexuality, age and location can showcase their work and reach new and more audiences, to enable them to continue doing what they love especially during a difficult time. It features over a 100+LGBTIA+ owned businesses from across India and industries.

Tinder has consistently taken strides towards creating a better experience by expanding gender identities to be more inclusive of people of marginalised genders, introducing sexual orientation so members have more say in how potential matches are ordered, and Traveller alert which appears when the app is opened in countries that have laws criminalising LGBTQIA+ status. Tinder also runs The Museum of Queer Swipe Stories – a curated archival project that seeks to collect the many moods, experiences, and complexities of queer dating.

Through Queer Made, we want to use our platform to amplify voices and let the community, and their work, speak for themselves.

Taru Kapoor, GM-India, Tinder, and Match Group on Queer Made, “At Tinder, we believe everyone deserves to feel seen, which starts with the ability to authentically be yourself. Given the pandemic and impact on our members we wanted Queer Made to be a meaningful moment to give queer businesses a platform and to give our broader community a way to extend their allyship. Tinder enables everyone to have access to a more diverse set of partners, companions, or life collaborators, to engage with in any way they choose, and Queer Made is a project that hopes to leverage that community to further representation and the belief in possibility.”

Founder of Gaysi Family, Sakshi Juneja on the partnership, “With Queer Made we hope to support and celebrate queer folx who have begun their own businesses. As passion and purpose intersect it becomes even more critical today to discuss/share experiences of queer folx in the professional world to understand better the unique challenges they face. Whether it is financial stability, or finding life’s purpose in the work they do – there is a growing need to examine closely the varied experiences of queer folx in the professional world and especially to make their stories reach audiences whose support is imperative to equalize the playing field.”

