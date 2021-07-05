July 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

TMC Protest against Petrol-Diesel Price Hike || Unusual increase in the price of petroleum products! Trinamool will take to the streets next week in protest

2 min read
30 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The rising prices of petrol and diesel have left the middle class breathless. Today, the price of petrol has gone up again on Monday. Petrol price in Kolkata has increased by 39 paise per liter to Tk 99.74 per liter. Diesel is 92 rupees 26 paise per liter. Petrol has already crossed the century in 19 out of 23 districts of the state, leaving Kolkata behind. Protests are going on in several districts in protest of petrol price hike. The Trinamool is taking to the streets in protest of this uncomfortable price hike. The ruling camp will take to the streets across the state on July 10-11 to protest against the rise in prices of petroleum products. This is what has been decided in the training camp today. Every legislator in the state has been directed to organize protest processions in compliance with the Corona Rules.

Trinamool has also taken the social media by storm with the increase in the price of petroleum products. Counter vocal gerua camp. BJP-Trinamool Tarja peaks. In the case of petrol, 33.21% of the total price is central tax and 19.18% is state tax. The Center is levying 34.55% tax on the basic price of diesel. And the state is taking 14.18% tax. In this situation, the grassroots took the net world by storm by targeting the center. The campaign has started with a 4 word hashtag in English. It says ‘#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu’

On the other hand, as the first state in North-East India, the price of petrol dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 8 in Sikkim On Monday, the price of petrol in Gangtok was Rs 100.50 per liter And the price of diesel is 91.55 rupees per liter Petrol price has been increased by 35 paise per liter in Sikkim And diesel has increased by 17 paise

On the other hand, the Trinamool has instructed the legislators to be more cautious about attending various social functions, learning from the panda vuo IAS Debanjan Deb scandal of Kasba vaccine fraud. According to the source, the legislators will not be able to attend the function without verification if they are invited from this time. We have to find out who are the initiators of this program, what is their social identity, exactly what profession they are associated with.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Narendra Modi protesting price hike of petrol diesel Petrol- Central tax on diesel should be reduced, letter to Modi Mamata – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin
2 min read

Abhijit Mukherjee son of Pranab Mukherjee joins TMC in big jolt to Congress Pranab’s son Abhijit joins grassroots, says Mamata will keep BJP in the whole country – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

BJP KMC Abhijan || Not raining in the roar, the last BJP municipal campaign in the push-pull arrest!

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

TMC Protest against Petrol-Diesel Price Hike || Unusual increase in the price of petroleum products! Trinamool will take to the streets next week in protest

30 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Narendra Modi protesting price hike of petrol diesel Petrol- Central tax on diesel should be reduced, letter to Modi Mamata – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin
2 min read

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee joins Trinamool

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Abhijit Mukherjee son of Pranab Mukherjee joins TMC in big jolt to Congress Pranab’s son Abhijit joins grassroots, says Mamata will keep BJP in the whole country – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.