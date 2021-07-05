July 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

West Bengal Assembly: BJP needs to understand, new ruling MLAs warned in ‘schools’

2 min read
10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: There is no Left-Congress, the atmosphere of this year’s West Bengal Legislative Assembly seems to have changed. The BJP has emerged as the only opposition. Their leader is again Shuvendu Adhikari. In this situation, the new MLAs of the party were trained by the senior leaders of the ruling party Trinamool. Not only that, the MLAs were made to understand that the BJP will not be as opposition as the Left-Congress.

The Trinamool leadership told the MLAs’ training camp that the opposition would cause a lot of unrest this time. Let everyone be ready for him. MLAs have also been asked to be vigilant about social media and TV. The Congress-CPM used to follow some customs. But now understand the situation of the opposition. Protest the opposition’s attack, but in accordance with parliamentary norms. Everyone has been asked to be present on Tuesday and Wednesday due to having MLC.

According to sources, 211 people will be present. Ruling legislators have been instructed not to get excited if the opposition says anything. Do not protest on your own. Wait until the team is instructed. The MLAs were also warned that the BJP’s behavior was aggressive on the first day. Veteran grassroots leaders said the BJP could behave destructively. He has to find out the business of the house.

The assembly has been asked to be aware of the rules and regulations. Veteran leaders said the Left Congress would walk out but discuss again. But the BJP will not do that.

Incidentally, longtime MLAs and veteran politicians who are there today, Monday took classes with the newly elected Trinamool MLAs. ‘Mastermashai’ Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari took classes of BJP MLAs last Saturday. Although Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said in party organizational meetings and assemblies that ministers or legislators must come to the assembly regularly. Must attend the session. The ruling party has also issued a similar whip.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’ in memory, Kolkata fears unrest today amid Benazir’s crackdown

36 mins ago admin
2 min read

In the city of Kolkata, the price of petrol is 12 paise away from ‘Century’!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Abhijit Mukherjee likely to join TMC | Today, the grassroots Pranab son Abhijit Mukherjee? In the midst of tumultuous speculation, the dawn began to count

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

West Bengal Assembly: BJP needs to understand, new ruling MLAs warned in ‘schools’

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’ in memory, Kolkata fears unrest today amid Benazir’s crackdown

36 mins ago admin
2 min read

In the city of Kolkata, the price of petrol is 12 paise away from ‘Century’!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Abhijit Mukherjee likely to join TMC | Today, the grassroots Pranab son Abhijit Mukherjee? In the midst of tumultuous speculation, the dawn began to count

3 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.