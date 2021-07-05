West Bengal Assembly: BJP needs to understand, new ruling MLAs warned in ‘schools’

#Kolkata: There is no Left-Congress, the atmosphere of this year’s West Bengal Legislative Assembly seems to have changed. The BJP has emerged as the only opposition. Their leader is again Shuvendu Adhikari. In this situation, the new MLAs of the party were trained by the senior leaders of the ruling party Trinamool. Not only that, the MLAs were made to understand that the BJP will not be as opposition as the Left-Congress.

The Trinamool leadership told the MLAs’ training camp that the opposition would cause a lot of unrest this time. Let everyone be ready for him. MLAs have also been asked to be vigilant about social media and TV. The Congress-CPM used to follow some customs. But now understand the situation of the opposition. Protest the opposition’s attack, but in accordance with parliamentary norms. Everyone has been asked to be present on Tuesday and Wednesday due to having MLC.

According to sources, 211 people will be present. Ruling legislators have been instructed not to get excited if the opposition says anything. Do not protest on your own. Wait until the team is instructed. The MLAs were also warned that the BJP’s behavior was aggressive on the first day. Veteran grassroots leaders said the BJP could behave destructively. He has to find out the business of the house.

The assembly has been asked to be aware of the rules and regulations. Veteran leaders said the Left Congress would walk out but discuss again. But the BJP will not do that.

Incidentally, longtime MLAs and veteran politicians who are there today, Monday took classes with the newly elected Trinamool MLAs. ‘Mastermashai’ Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari took classes of BJP MLAs last Saturday. Although Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said in party organizational meetings and assemblies that ministers or legislators must come to the assembly regularly. Must attend the session. The ruling party has also issued a similar whip.