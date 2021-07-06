Abhisekh Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee mourns the death of his mother Krishna Devi, goes to Mukul Roy’s house

In Mukul-nibas to pay homage

#Kolkata: Krishna Devi’s illness was the catalyst for the return of the Roy family to the grassroots. Forgetting political divisions, Mukul Roy brought Shubhangshu Roy closer to the grassroots. Abhishek Banerjee himself went to the hospital to see his mother Krishna Roy. He hugged Shuvrangshu and assured him to stay by his side. Even then the father and son were in the Gerua camp. However, Abhisekh (Banerjee) did nothing wrong to see the urging for him. On the same day, a new example of courtesy was created in the court of politics. Diamond Harbor MP (Abhisekh Banerjee) was naturally saddened by the news of Krishna Devi’s death on Tuesday. So Abhishek Banerjee went to Mukul Roy’s house in the afternoon after removing all the busyness. The Trinamool MP entered Roy’s house at exactly 4.43 am. While Krishna Roy was fighting against Corona in the hospital, Abhishek Banerjee said that Mukuljaya was his mother-in-law. Seeing Mukul’s wife in the hospital, Abhishek Banerjee said that he had been close to Mukul Jaya since he was young. Goddess Krishna is very close to him. Katar Abhishek was seen at Mukul Roy’s house on Tuesday after the death of his mother. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also went straight to Mukul Roy’s house from the assembly on Tuesday afternoon. He was there for about half an hour. Krishna Devi, the wife of Mukul Roy, was suffering from Corona Virus. He was admitted to a well-known private hospital along the bypass soon after the outbreak. That was in mid-May. Doctors said that his condition did not improve after a long period of treatment and his lung condition was not very good. It needs to be replaced. Similarly, on the advice of doctors, Krishna Devi was taken to Chennai by air ambulance. That’s where his lung transplant was supposed to take place. Krishna Devi died at a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning. Son Shuvrangshu was with his mother in her last bed.