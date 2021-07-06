Fake CBI Sanatan Roychowdhury || Trying to grab 10 crore property in Goriyahat! Receipt of BJP membership to fake CBI Sanatan

#Kolkata: After the arrest of the fake CBI Sanatan Roychowdhury, one after another shocking information has started coming up to interrogate him. Sanatan was known not only as a CBI officer, but also as an officer of different departments in different places. Receipts of BJP membership, fake visiting cards of legal advisers of the state government and cards of BJP national executive members have been confiscated from Sanatan.

Investigating officers have found out that the biggest fraudster is Sanatan. For a long time he was cheating people in various ways. On June 25, the officers of Taltola police station seized the first traditional ‘kirti’. He got himself trapped while trying to release one of the accused. It is learned that on June 25, he tried to exert influence by posing as an advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office. The police then became suspicious, as there was no advisory post in the chief minister’s office. Only then can the authorities understand the matter through research. He then filed a self-motivated case against Sanatan. The search for him has been going on since then.

On the other hand, on June 30, a woman from Mandevilla Garden area filed a case against him again at Goriyahat police station. He alleged that Sanatan was trying to seize his property worth Tk 10 crore in Goriyahat under the guise of a CBI officer. Sanatan Roy Chowdhury used to bring a blue light car. Sanatan was then arrested on Monday night. His used blue lighted car was confiscated. A sticker with the CBI logo was recovered from the car.

According to police sources, Sanatan is a resident of Mandalpara in Baranagar. Lawyer by profession. He introduced himself as a member of the Standing Council of the Government of West Bengal. The blue light revolved around the car. On the other hand, on the digital platform, he introduced himself as an official of the CBI Special Council. It is to be mentioned that a few days ago, one such bogus officer was arrested from Park Street police station area. Dhrita’s name was Asiful Haque. Asiful also introduced himself as a vigilance officer. He also used a car with blue lights. Kolkata police also arrested him on Wednesday after finding inconsistencies in the interrogation.

Information: Arpita Hajra.