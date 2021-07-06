Fake govt officer arrested | Fake government officer arrested with blue light car again! This person gave two identities in two places

#Kolkata: Another fake government official was also arrested in Goriyahat after the Debanjan incident. Sanatan Chowdhury, a fake government official, has been arrested along with a car with blue lights. According to police sources, the man is a resident of Mandalpara in Baranagar.

Sources said that the blue light vehicle was stopped on suspicion by the Goriyahat police station during the check. Sanatan Chowdhury, the owner of the car, introduced himself as an officer of the Standing Council. The police can understand in a word or two that the identity is being hired. Sanatan Chowdhury was arrested immediately.

According to police sources, Sanatan Roy Chowdhury is a lawyer by profession. He introduced himself as a member of the Standing Council of the Government of West Bengal. The blue light was moving around with the car. Meanwhile, on the digital platform, he used to introduce himself as an official of the CBI Special Council. The police are suspected of giving two different identities in two places. Police arrested him for finding inconsistencies in the statement.

The administration has stepped up its activities with blue light vehicles after the bogus vaccine scandal in the state, alerting all traffic guards. One fake officer with blue light after another has also been caught by the police. Mayor Soumen Mitra himself is keeping an eye on the matter. Traffic officials are checking the blue light car as soon as they see it. Asking to see the identity card of the government officer. If in doubt, questions are being raised. This is exactly how Sanatan Chowdhury got into the trap. In addition to arresting him, his car with the blue light was also confiscated. His identity card is also known to be fake.

A few days ago, one such bogus officer was caught red-handed in the Park Street police station area. Dhrita’s name was Asiful Haque. Asiful also introduced himself as a vigilance officer. He also used a car with blue lights. Kolkata police also arrested him on Wednesday after finding inconsistencies in the interrogation.