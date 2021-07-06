Khela Hobe day will be celebrated in Bengal announces Mamata Banerjee The game is not over, this time it will be ‘Khela Chahe’ day in the state, Mamata announced – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time ‘Khela Chahe’ Day will be celebrated in the state on the initiative of the government Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this while standing in the assembly on the day The Chief Minister claimed that the decision to celebrate the day was taken only after the people supported the slogan of winning the elections.

Mamata Banerjee took the storm by chanting slogans that the entire state will play in the Assembly election campaign. The ruling Trinamool Congress also used the slogan to respond to all BJP attacks. The ruling party’s slogan was, ‘We will play with broken legs’ That slogan is so hit that the Samajwadi Party has borrowed the slogan that it will be a grassroots game in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign. From this it is clear how successful the slogan will be

At the end of every election campaign meeting, the Chief Minister used to throw a football at the common people with slogans. He used to say jokingly, if he can’t catch the ball, he will be fined five hundred rupees Mamata Banerjee has said that 50,000 footballs will be distributed in the state on the day of the game In fact, Mamata Banerjee used to challenge the BJP with slogans even if it was a game played. Standing in the assembly on that day, the Chief Minister said, ‘I do not want to say what was done to Bengal for the whole 3 months. Pressure has been exerted by the central forces and agencies Voted in 6 phases. Thought Bengal would win. People have taken the slogan that the game will be played. Hundreds of crores of prostrations to the people of Bengal. They have made it clear that the backbone of Bengal cannot be broken. We will celebrate the day when the game will be played. ‘

But Mamata Banerjee wants to keep the slogan alive in the minds of the people without limiting it to the election campaign. The Chief Minister wants to intensify the communication of the government with the people by using this slogan to win the hearts of the people Mamata Banerjee said that the details of how the day will be celebrated will be announced later