July 6, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Kunal Ghosh: Kunal Ghosh was barred from entering the residence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta! What did the guards say?

admin


#NewDelhi: Trinamool Congress state secretary Kunal Ghosh was barred from entering Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s house in Delhi. Security guards told Kunal Ghosh that he could not meet Tushar Mehta without an ‘appointment’. Trinamool’s counter-statement means that Shuvendu Adhikari went to meet him with an ‘appointment’.

It is learned that he reached the residence of the Solicitor General without an appointment that day. However, the guards in charge of the security of Tushar Mehta’s house did not allow him to enter. He later handed over some papers to the guard and left.

Note that a few days ago, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Shuvendu Adhikari went to Tushar Mehta’s house. However, Tushar Mehta and Shuvendubabu later said that they did not meet. However, the political turmoil continues in this incident. Because Shuvendubabu himself is one of the accused in Narad Kand. And the CBI is investigating that case. Meanwhile, Tushar Mehta is the CBI’s lawyer as the Solicitor General.

The Trinamool has already appealed to the President to remove Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General. Abhishek Banerjee has also attacked in this regard. Kunal Ghosh has also been firing on Shuvendu and Tushar Mehta over this issue from the very beginning.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



