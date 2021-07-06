July 6, 2021

Mamata Banerjee consoles Mukul Roy after his wife passes away Mukul Roy loses wife, goes home and expresses sympathy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Mukul Roy’s house Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy breathed her last at a hospital in Chennai on the same day. After that, the Chief Minister went to his house in Salt Lake to offer his condolences to Mukul Roy Mukul Roy’s son Shuvrangshu, however, is in Chennai

Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy 7 had been ill for a long time after being infected with corona He was rushed to a hospital in Chennai for a lung transplant after failing to respond to medical treatment in Kolkata. Krishna Devi passed away there at around 4.30 in the morning

The Chief Minister reached Mukul Roy’s house at 3.30 pm on that day He was there for about half an hour Leaving Mukul Roy’s house, the Chief Minister said, “Mukul is my long time colleague. I knew Mukul’s wife personally When his mother was alive, I used to go to their house We thought maybe he would get better But nothing could be done ‘

The Chief Minister said, “Shuvrangshu will arrive in Kolkata tomorrow at 7 am with Krishna Devi’s body. Krishna Devi’s body will be taken from the airport to her home in Kanchrapara After that the funeral will be 8

Apart from Mamata Banerjee, Education Minister Perth Chatterjee and Fire Minister Sujit Basu also visited Mukul Roy at his Salt Lake home to offer condolences. Besides, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutt also went to meet the Trinamool leader

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee rushed to the hospital to see Krishna Devi while she was being treated at a hospital in Kolkata. Within a few days, his son Mukul Roy joined the grassroots

