July 6, 2021

Mamata Banerjee on 21 July schedule: Message for brothers and sisters with blessings for the third time, Mamata Banerjee plans for 21

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee will give a virtual speech on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on July 21 at 2 pm. The Trinamool supremo tweeted about the program himself. Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “We have formed the government for the third time with the blessings of the people of Bengal.” I will speak for my brothers and sisters on the day of martyrdom by two o’clock in the afternoon. However, the speech will be held virtually, not in public. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the Corona situation.

In another tweet, the Trinamool leader went back and wrote in history that in 1993, due to political barbarism, 13 brave activists were given. July 21 is the day to remember them. We remember this great sacrifice every year.

Note that last year also the Trinamool had to do virtually because of the July 21 event. Although the situation in the state is now somewhat normal, the ruling party does not want to take any risk this time as well. He also wants to avoid criticism.

Like the political circles, the Trinamool had big plans for the Shaheed Tarpan ceremony on July 21 this year. Speculation was also rife that the opposition alliance would be salted from this platform. Maybe the big faces of the BJP opposition in Vinh state could also be seen. But the rules are left. On Monday, Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee said that this time the brigade may not hold a rally on July 21. Today Mamata Banerjee also sealed the decision. He made it clear that he would give a virtual speech in memory of the martyrs.





Source link

