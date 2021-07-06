Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Assembly | BJP’s walk out || Without naming Shuvendu, Mamata took the assembly by storm

#Kolkata: Opposition MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the assembly. After a while, Mamata Banerjee made her speech in the session. Without giving his name, he strongly opposed the statement of Shuvendu Adhikari. . He also opened his mouth about the opposition’s allegations of vote violence.

On the BJP’s walkout, Mamata Banerjee said, “I have no interest in opening my mouth. People will answer from house to house in Medinipur. There is no civilization or culture in the BJP’s words.” His cannon was aimed at the Leader of the Opposition without naming him, “He has come to the assembly to campaign. He shouted, he did not listen to anyone’s speech. He went to show his face to the media for 1 minute.”

According to assembly sources, Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari was leaving the session room as soon as the speeches of those who were speaking on behalf of the Trinamool Congress began. Shuvendu Adhikari was present only when he told the BJP MLAs. Naihati MLA Perth Bhowmik said he came midway though. When the name of the owner of Shishir was mentioned in the Perth Bhowmik speech, a commotion started. The speaker said that he would consider whether the matter would be on the record or not.

As soon as Shuvendu Adhikari got a chance to speak, he started giving his opinion about the result of Nandigram vote. The speaker made it clear to him that the matter under consideration could not be commented on. These records will not be. Shuvendura then walked out.

The Chief Minister himself got up to speak and introduced the issue without giving that name. Said I was not allowed to vote where I fought. The police, the administration has been changed. I will not say the name of the place, the matter is under consideration. I have done load shedding for 3 hours. The BJP would not have won 30 seats without the help of the Election Commission.

The BJP has called for post-poll violence. In response, the ruling party’s supremo brought up the issue of Shitalkuchi. His question is, how to shoot inside the booth? He said the investigation into the cold snap is underway. I don’t want to say what was done in Bengal for 3 months.

All in all, the politicians got to see the tense drama on the second day. Leaders, however, say that the picture is the rest.