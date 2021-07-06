July 6, 2021

Naushad Siddiqui: Red Volunteers from the post-vote violence, Naushad caught the eye in his first speech in the assembly!

#Kolkata: Naushad Siddiqui, chairman of the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), made his first speech in the assembly on Tuesday. Friday was his first day in the assembly. The new experience was recorded by Naushad Siddiqui, a representative of the ISF alliance in the Legislative Assembly. After that, he stood and spoke in the meeting for the first time today. In his speech today, he said, “I want to maintain the entire unity of Bengal.” Nowshad also raised the issue of being attacked as a MLA. He also criticized the role of the police in post-poll violence.

In his speech, Naushad Siddiqui raised the issue of continuous unrest in Canning. He was also vocal about corruption in jobs and school recruitment. He also opened his mouth about vaccine corruption. In his words, “Fake IAS is roaming the city. The conspiracy is very deep.” He also said that many people have not received the money from the Chit Fund Kand yet. Nowshad also criticized the government for not providing medical services during the Corona period. In his words, “We want proper treatment in the hospital. The Red Volunteers are doing a much better job in Coronado.” Incidentally, Nawsaduddin Siddiqui of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) entered the legislature after winning the elections when the other two parties, the Left and the Congress, were eliminated from the assembly in an unprecedented manner. In a word, he admits, there is no respite from such a victory. Rather, hard times ahead. Nowshad has also recorded his experience of setting foot in the assembly on his first day. That day, he said, “I never thought I’d go to this place in my teens, new, teenagers.” But at the same time, he said, “If I get a chance, I will talk about the role of Red Volunteers in this situation. I would like to draw the attention of the Chief Minister with my statement.”

Source link

