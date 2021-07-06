July 6, 2021

Pair of low pressure axis and rotation! Rain will increase in the state from tomorrow – News18 Bangla

The sky in South Bengal is partly cloudy. There may be scattered light rain with thunderstorms. If it doesn’t rain, the humidity will increase due to high water vapor. Tomorrow, Wednesday, rain will increase in South Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast in several districts of South Bengal. Warning of heavy rain in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan and East and West Midnapore.
Depression will be created on the coasts of Orissa and Andhra. Depression axis extending from Uttar Pradesh to Tripura. This axis extends over Bihar, North Bengal and Bangladesh.



