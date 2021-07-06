Petrol-diesel prices skyrocket, Cricketer Sej protests by Trinamool Student Council members

#Kolkata: Ruling party’s student body on the way to unbridled price hike of petrol and diesel. Already, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about fuel price hikes. A loud voice against the central government was heard in his throat. Ordinary people have become restless due to the increase in petrol and diesel prices almost every day. However, the leaders and ministers of the ruling party of the state are also saying that the center has no consciousness. This time the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad is on the way to protest. On Tuesday afternoon, the protesters marched from Ashutosh College to Hazra Junction. Protesters held placard posters on fuel prices. Slogan against the center of the face.

A street play on Narendra Modi’s puppetry, ‘Pull the rope and pull the king will be Khan Khan’ was also screened on the day. Members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad took part in this fancy protest. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader Trinankur Bhattacharya led the protest. However, not only the price of petrol and diesel, but also the price of cooking gas has skyrocketed. The protesters were also vocal in their protest. A member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad was seen in the role of a cricketer in today’s fancy protest program. He walked in the procession with a helmet in one hand and a bat in the other. Pad was on both feet later. Why this role in the protest program? Asking him, he replied, ‘The price of petrol is standing at the doorstep of the century. That is why I am protesting. ‘ Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state leader Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “The South Kolkata Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and the state committee carried out the program and made it clear that we are by the side of the common man. Every day the common people of the country have to fall into a terrible situation. But the center is sitting with folded hands. The Prime Minister and his government have failed to stop the rise in fuel prices. Not only in Kolkata, we will join the protests in different parts of the state. If the Center does not take immediate steps to stop the rise in fuel prices, we will embark on a larger movement in the coming days.